Brave CBS News Team Breaks Into House to Rescue Three Dogs Trapped Inside During the Palisades Fire

While reporting on the Palisades Fire in Southern California, CBS News National Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti and his producer Christian Duran found out that three dogs, Hugo, Archie and Alma, were trapped inside a house and broke in (with their human’s Andrea permission) to get them out to safety. Andrea was up in San Francisco for a company retreat and the dog sitter was stuck at a roadblock, panicking about the safety of the dogs.

I was in San Francisco for my company’s annual offsite when we started getting alerts about the Palisades Fire. Our dog sitter, who stays with the pups when my wife and I are traveling, reached out in a panic explaining that there were roadblocks preventing all entry to the Palisades.

Andrea flew back to Los Angeles but could not get to his house. Luckily, Andrea’s wife, who was once a journalist, saw Vigliotti on air reporting close to their house and reached out via social media.

My wife, she noticed that Jonathan Vigliotti of CBS News was reporting… the house it was incredibly dangerous and too much to ask of anyone but my wife who was previously a journalist herself, kept saying trust frontline reporters.