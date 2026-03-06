How Hollywood’s Portrayal of Bald Eagle Cries Differs From Reality

The Animal Sounds channel explained how the actual cry of a bald eagle is far different than how it has been historically portrayed in movies and television. In fact, the cry that is most often used by Hollywood for the bald eagle actually belongs to a red-tailed hawk because the actual eagle’s cry is not as substantial.

That piercing, heroic scream you hear in movies, documentaries, and TV commercials. Yeah… that sound is a lie. That iconic call actually belongs to the Red-tailed Hawk. Sound designers use it because the real voice of a Bald Eagle simply doesn’t sound “epic” enough. .. In reality, the Bald Eagle has a surprisingly weak, high-pitched voice, often compared to whistles, chirps, or even a seagull with laryngitis.

They also shared the actual sound of a bald eagle from recordings in the wild.

They use several types of calls: A rapid chattering sound, sometimes described as a snicker or laugh. A high-pitched peal call, used to warn of danger. And softer, more delicate calls exchanged during the breeding season …This is the real sound of a bald eagle in the wild.