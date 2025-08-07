Jim Henson Introduces the Talented People Behind ‘The Muppets’ in a 1989 Episode of ‘The Jim Henson Hour’

During a 1989 episode of The Jim Henson Hour aptly called “Secrets of the Muppets”, Jim Henson and his dog Jojo went behind the scenes to introduce the incredible puppeteers at the Jim Henson Creature Shop who operate the world-famous Muppets. The scene was wonderfully rowdy as the puppeteers were also working their characters at the same time.

