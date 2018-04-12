ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Founder Pat Quinn Hears His Own Recreated Voice For the First Time

ALS has lost this round

In 2013, a young man in Boston named Pat Quinn had just received a devastating diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). In the summer of 2014, Pat and his friends co-founded the immensely popular Ice Bucket Challenge, which raised a record amount of donations going toward the ALS Association. With his newfound popularity, Pat became a vociferous advocate, speaking to audiences about the disease from his point of view. Sadly, as the disease took hold, Pat lost his ability to speak, despite all that he wants to say. With this in mind, the magnificent people with the ALS Association’s Project Revoice recreated a usable vocabulary for Pat by cloning his voice from interviews and speeches, which he heard for the very first time.