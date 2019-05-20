Painstakingly Programming a Really Old Doorbell to Play ‘Megalovania’ From the Video Game ‘Undertale’

Game music guitarist Jules Conroy of Family Jules discovered that the San Diego house in which he was living had a really old doorbell that could be reprogrammed into any short tune. Conroy set about changing the standard doorbell ring to that of the final boss song “Megalovania” from the video game Undertale. The painstaking process took a bit of time but was very much worth it in the end.

Corey found out we can program the doorbell to play any tune we wanted. We took the natural next few steps. …This is not an ad for this doorbell system that’s probably ancient.

Here’s the original version of the song.