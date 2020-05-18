Artist Cleverly Focuses Sunlight Through a Magnifying Glass to Engrave Portraits Onto Wooden Canvases

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Hye Sea of MagnifytheSUN very cleverly uses a magnifying glass to focus the light of the sun to engrave beautiful portraits onto wooden canvases. The artist was inspired to do this work by her older brother, who would burn leaves with a magnifying glass.