Planet Prudence, A Relatable Comic Featuring a Woman Who Frequently Compares Herself to Others

Belgian artist Prudence Geerts has created “Planet Prudence”, a wonderful, slightly self-deprecating and extremely relatable webcomic that features an illustrated version of herself quite frequently comparing herself to other women. At other times, however, Prudence is happy with herself and her relationship. Geerts explained on her site that she loves to make people happy.

I’ve been drawing for as long as I can remember and I always wanted to make a living out of it, so I would be able to spend life doing something I love. My love for books, sketchbooks and pencils are eternal and if I had the possibility to buy all of them, I most definitely would. I want this webshop to be fun and creative, I want to bring a little extra joy to people who are buying my work.

Geerts also shared that she is currently facing an uphill battle with her health, having been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (CFS/ME) after a trauma and has started a Patreon page to help her continue her work.

It all began back in March. I was loving college, enjoying the second chance I got at life and at getting a degree. I never had a first chance because I was sexually harassed by a teacher in my last year of high school and got depressed afterwards. It was the cherry on top of a terrible youth. It isn’t necessary to go back 20 years, since I ended up having a new backlash in March. …Apparently CFS/ME is a disease that is not visible in blood tests, neither are there any other physical appearances that can indicate that you have CFS/ME. I had to see psychiatrists in order to also eliminate depression or any other mental disease and to go over all the traumatic experiences I had to go through in the last 10 years.

