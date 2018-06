A post shared by ???? YUNI YOSHIDA (@yuni_yoshida) on May 14, 2018 at 7:45am PDT

Japanese artist Yuni Yoshida has created a fantastic manipulated graphic art series in which small spots on various food items are pixelated, leaving the impression as if there were something indecent or naughty in that particular spot. This series was a part of a ZINE House exhibition at (marunouchi)HOUSE in Tokyo.

