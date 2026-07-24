Artist Creates a Giant Pill Bottle Side Table

Furniture artist Eric Oskr created a giant pill bottle with a custom prescription label that can be used as a unique side table, a handy laundry hamper, or for anything else around the home. He also created different pill pillows that can be stored inside the bottle.

The Pill Bottle Side Table transforms a familiar prescription bottle into a functional piece for your home. Designed with an open interior for storage and a fully customizable label, each piece can be personalized to create a monogrammed piece of interior that is uniquely yours.

Oskr had been living in his car prior to the release of his viral Pill Bottle Side Table. NO LOGO spoke with him as he transformed into a successful artist who was being paid for his work.

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