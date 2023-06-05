Parrot Sings ‘Bad Boys’ Whenever She Hears a Siren

A musical yellow-naped Amazon parrot named Jolene adorably serenades her fellow animals and the staff of GreyHaven Exotic Pet Boarding in Madison, Tennessee, with Inner Circle‘s iconic Cops theme song “Bad Boys” whenever she hears a siren in the distance.

This is Jolene a Yellow Naped Amazon parrot who often boards with us at GreyHaven Exotic Pet Boarding in Nashville, TN. She sings many different songs but this is her favorite, especially when she hears a siren

Jolene has also been known to sing other songs whenever she visits.