A Friendly Ostrich in Arizona Copies His Beloved Caretaker’s Dance From the Other Side of the Gate

A very friendly ostrich named Cascabel at the Out of Africa Park in Cottonwood, Arizona, very happily greeted his caretaker Courtney Palmer and copied every dancing move she made from the other side of the gate.

