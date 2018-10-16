Laughing Squid

One Small Step, A Touching Animation About a Girl Who Dreams of Becoming an Astronaut Someday

In the very touching short animation “One Small Step” by Taiko Studios, a little girl named Luna dreams of becoming an astronaut when she grows up. By Luna’s side is her loving father, who always made sure that Luna ate well, fixed her torn shoes and believed in her, particularly during the hard times when things didn’t go right. It’s only after her father is gone that a grieving Luna realizes that it’s up to her to believe in herself if she really wants to live up to her dreams.

An ambitious young girl aspires to be an astronaut with the support of her humble father.

