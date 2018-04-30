A Very Concerned New Zealand Father Vociferously Questions the Logic of English Language

How to DAD creator Jordan Watson of Auckland, New Zealand, who has a very clever view of the world, quite rightfully questioned the logic of the English language. Using stickers from his daughter’s school, Watson attempts to sound things out in the way a child would after learning the alphabet and complains about the misuse of vowels.

Then you get things like bird, word, turd all with like the same sounding vowel sound. Bird, word, turd but you know the sick old english makers have gone here and put different letters in.