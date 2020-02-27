Laughing Squid

A Colorful Interactive Map That Shows Every Neighborhood Within New York City’s Five Boroughs

Neighborhoods of NYC

bigchunguslolfunny took on the daunting task of creating a color-coded interactive map that names each and every neighborhood within the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island – the five boroughs of New York City. While the artist and others involved were confident in the job they did, they were more than happy to make any edits necessary.

ALL 5 boroughs- we worked really hard on getting the exact borders. What do you guys think? If you live in any of these places and the borders are wrong, let us know.

NYC Neighborhoods 1

NYC Neighborhoods Belmont Little Italy to Williamsbridge

NYC Neighborhoods Castleton Corner to East Morrisania

NYC Neighborhoods Crown Heights to Midwood

NYC Neighborhoods Ditmars Steinway to LaGuardia

NYC Neighborhoods Eltingville to Fordham Manor

NYC Neighborhoods Flatbush to Ruffle Bar

NYC Neighborhoods Hillcrest to Sunnyside

NYC Neighborhoods Longwood to Arden Heights

NYC Neighborhoods Nolita to Diamon District

NYC Neighborhoods Ridgewood to North Corona

NYC Neighborhoods South Brother Island to Utopia

NYC Neighborhood Thank you


