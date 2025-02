Puddles Pity Party Performs a Melancholy Cover of ‘My Funny Valentine’

Puddles Pity Party, the golden throated clown, performed a melancholy cover of the classic show tune “My Funny Valentine”, showcasing the incredible flexibility within his vocal repertoire. His slowed down version also imbued the feeling of unrequited love, particularly when he looked sideways at the camera.

oh hello, heartbreak.

Puddles also sang the song “Smile” in beautiful old-timey style.