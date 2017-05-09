Laughing Squid

A Mother Duck Confidently Leads Her Tiny Ducklings Through a High School Hallway on the Way to Water

A confident mother duck proudly led her adorable brood of tiny ducklings through the wide hallways of Bozeman High School in Montana on their merry way to the creek at the front of the school. Luckily, the school has come to expect this cute little parade every year and are happy to keep their doors open.

Each year a mother duck lays her eggs in the Bozeman High School courtyard. When the eggs hatch, she knocks on the door with her bill until the door is opened and she leads her ducklings to the Mandeville Creek in front of the school.

