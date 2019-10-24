A Timeline of the Most Popular Websites 1996 to 2019

Data Is Beautiful, a self-described data geek who enjoys making visualizations as a hobby, has created a fascinating timeline video that shows the most popular websites between the years of 1996 and 2019 in chronological monthly order.

Unsurprisingly, AOL had the most visitors in the early years of the web. Yahoo overtook AOL in 2001. Google took the helm of number one in 2006 where, after a bit of jockeying, it remains today.

Timeline of the most visited websites on the Internet from 1996 to 2019. Worldwide statistics based on websites traffic measured by monthly visits.

