The Origins of the Most Sampled Sounds in Music

Music essayist Synthet explained the varied origins of the most sampled sounds in popular music while demonstrating each of them on a synthesizer.

There are some samples that reappear in hundreds or even thousands of songs. Different artists using the same sounds over and over again in different genres. Sometimes you recognize them and sometimes they’re there without you even knowing it. 

Included in this list are the Jet Set Hit, Poison Hit, “Impeach the President”, Sting, “Impeach the President” drum break, The “Eh”, Hot Pants, Darkest Light, and UFO samples.

The Origins of Popular Sound Effects
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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