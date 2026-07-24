The Origins of the Most Sampled Sounds in Music
Music essayist Synthet explained the varied origins of the most sampled sounds in popular music while demonstrating each of them on a synthesizer.
There are some samples that reappear in hundreds or even thousands of songs. Different artists using the same sounds over and over again in different genres. Sometimes you recognize them and sometimes they’re there without you even knowing it.
Included in this list are the Jet Set Hit, Poison Hit, “Impeach the President”, Sting, “Impeach the President” drum break, The “Eh”, Hot Pants, Darkest Light, and UFO samples.