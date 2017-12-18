Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Mortal Engines, A Sci-Fi Film About a Giant Machine Version of London Devouring Smaller Mobile Cities

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Universal Pictures released an amazing trailer for Mortal Engines, an upcoming sci-fi action adventure film directed by Christian Rivers, written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson, and based on the novel of the same name by Philip Reeve. The trailer takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a gigantic steampunk machine version of London is chasing down and capturing smaller mobile cities for their resources. Mortal Engines is set to crush into theaters on December 14th, 2018.

Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved. Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan)—who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London—finds himself fighting for his own survival after he encounters the dangerous fugitive Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar). Two opposites, whose paths should never have crossed, forge an unlikely alliance that is destined to change the course of the future.

Mortal Engines, A Sci-Fi Film About a Giant Machine Version of London Devouring Smaller Mobile Cities

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy