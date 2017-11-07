Moodles, Brilliantly Animated Human Figures Unravel Into Colorful Strands of Emotional Spaghetti

Moodles is a short animation based on the effects of negative emotions on one’s self. It turns built up tension, stress, and anxiety into creative catharsis. Frozen figures – once paralyzed by moods – are reduced to heaps of flexible nothingness.

“ Moodles ” is a brilliant animation by filmmaker Ari Winkel in which animated human figures that are frozen in place, suddently unravel into shapeless strands of spaghetti. Each vignette is of a different color in order to represent various moods, fears anxieties and emotions such as stress , exhaustion and panic , which are often the only things that appear to be keeping people upright. Once that stress is removed as in the film, the body becomes relaxed and able to unwind.

