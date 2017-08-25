Monkey’s House, A Loving Sanctuary and Hospice for Homeless Senior Dogs at the End of Their Lives

Monkey’s House is a wonderfully loving sanctuary, hospice and home on a small farm in Burlington County, New Jersey that serves the end-of-life needs of homeless senior dogs who have nowhere else to go. Monkey House was started by Michele and Jeff Allen, two very compassionate animal advocates who wanted to help shelter animals after the death of their own beloved dog Monkey. The general feeling is that Monkey would have approved of his human’s noble mission to help as many dogs as they can, per their mission statement.

To provide loving care to homeless dogs with terminal diagnoses or hard to adopt disabilities. To promote optimum wellness thru nutrition and exercise in a home setting. To provide all veterinary care needed for quality of life. To provide a peaceful, loving journey to the Rainbow Bridge when it is felt by the founders that quality of life has come to an end. To provide euthanasia in our home whenever possible.

Donations can be made to this very noble and loving venture through the Monkey’s House website.