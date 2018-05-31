A United States Map Showing Each State’s Top Google Searched Word for Correct Spelling in 2018

In honor of the Official Spelling Bee 2018 finals, Google Trends posted a colorful map of the United States that plotted the single, most popular word in each state that was most searched via Google for its proper spelling from May 2017 to May 2018. Like previous iterations of the map, it also included how many and which states shared the same word.

Are these America's most misspelled words? Check out the top 'how to spell' searches by state, just in time for the #spellingbee 2018 finals.#dataviz #maps pic.twitter.com/uTb7ynYcv5 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 29, 2018