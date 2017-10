Victoria, British Columbia arts and crafts shop, miniLAND , has created a series of miniature wooden foosball tables for dollhouses that are highly detailed. The tiny soccer players move around but, according to miniLAND , the mini foosball tables are not a toy and for display only. They are available to purchase from the miniLAND website and their Etsy shop .

