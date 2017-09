Creative Garden City woodworker Matt Thompson of Thompson Woodworks used his skills to make a Michigan state shaped chair that features a custom beer dispensing system add on. To activate it, you lift up and lower a handle that also acts as a slide for your incoming can. The beer dispensing system comes with a handy slot for filling it with any canned beverage of choice and a door on top for loading it up with ice.

