Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How a Non-Linear Timeline Propelled the Plot of ‘Memento’ With Questions Rather Than Answers

by at on

Filmmaker Michael Tucker of Lessons from the Screenplay created another one of his fascinating video essays. This particular essay looks at the non-linear timeline that director Christopher Nolan employed throughout his 2000 film Memento, which interspersed both chronological (black and white) and reverse-chronological (color) scenes throughout the film and propelled the plot forward with questions rather than answers.

Christopher Nolan had to craft the color scenes so that when watched in reverse chronological order they remained engaging and led up to a satisfying conclusion. Meanwhile, the black and white scenes have to provide necessary exposition and lead up to the beginning of the color scenes. So essentially, the climax of the film happens in the middle of the story. The fact that the film makes as much sense as it does is a very impressive feat.

More posts about: Film

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy