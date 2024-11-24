How Chord Dissonance in ‘The Matrix’ Soundtrack Reflects a Sense of Duality Within the Plot

The Art of Storytelling analyzed the chords that comprise The Matrix soundtrack and determined that the otherworldly musical dissonance perfectly reflected the discomfiting sense of duality embedded within the plot.

How the music of The Matrix sounds like an alternate reality.

The Matrix Chords

Here are the chords for those who want to try playing for themselves. Chords 1: E minor and C major Chords 2: F major and E major Chords 3: B? major and F? major Chord 4: B? major

via Digg