Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Thanos Arrives on Earth to Violently Collect Infinity Stones in a New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Avengers Infinity War

Marvel released a new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, the upcoming superhero film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo which is a sequel to The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). The action-filled trailer finds the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) arriving on Earth to violently collect infinity stones for his Infinity Gauntlet. Avengers: Infinity War will smash into theaters on April 27th, 2018.

Four years after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Avengers, torn apart after the events of Captain America: Civil War, join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones for a gauntlet that will allow him to inflict his will on all reality.

A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Managed WordPress Hosting at Laughing Squid


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP