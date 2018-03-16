Thanos Arrives on Earth to Violently Collect Infinity Stones in a New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Marvel released a new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, the upcoming superhero film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo which is a sequel to The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). The action-filled trailer finds the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) arriving on Earth to violently collect infinity stones for his Infinity Gauntlet. Avengers: Infinity War will smash into theaters on April 27th, 2018.
Four years after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Avengers, torn apart after the events of Captain America: Civil War, join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones for a gauntlet that will allow him to inflict his will on all reality.