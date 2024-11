Martha Stewart Tries to Keep a Straight Face While Making Tacos With Robin Williams

Host Martha Stewart had a hard time keeping a straight face while guest Robin Williams was in her studio kitchen making tacos. Stewart bravely tried to communicate the recipe as best she could, but Williams kept veering off into hilarious and sometimes bawdy tangents and non-sequiturs.

