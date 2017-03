Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On an episode of the Discover Channel series, Street Outlaws, the guys of Farmtruck and AZN strapped their friend ‘Asian’ into an office chair, attached two massive nitrous oxide tanks to the side of the chair, and let them rip. Their “homemade redneck centrifuge” spun around at insane speeds and took their buddy Asian for quite a scary ride.

Don’t try this at home! The Nitro Chair wasn’t exactly the best idea we’ve ever had but it turned out that I actually don’t like going 300 mph.