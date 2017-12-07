Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Heroic California Man Pulls Over to Rescue a Wild Rabbit Trapped by the Flames of the Thomas Fire

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Man Rescues Rabbit from Thomas Fire

An unknown man who was driving on Highway One in Ventura County, California, pulled his car over to the side of the road and seemingly began to behave rather strangely. What this heroic young man was doing, however, was making a brave attempt to catch a wild rabbit who had become trapped by the flames of the devastating Thomas Fire. Luckily, the man was able to get a bead on the rabbit’s movements and quickly caught the scurrying animal. He gently scooped up the frightened lagomorph and walked safely away from the flames.

A man pulled over on the highway and braved raging flames to rescue a wild rabbit as the Thomas Fire advanced in Ventura county

via ABC News

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy