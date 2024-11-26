Generous Man Rescues Every Stray Dog He Finds

An incredibly generous man who is married to Rachel of 12dogsandcounting and is known around Tulsa, Oklahoma for rescuing every stray dog he finds, caught sight of a beautiful pit bull who had been abandoned in front of a giant hardware store and took her home.

While they planned on fostering and adopting out the dog, whom they named Lucy, it didn’t take long for her to become a permanent part of the family. Lucy had been dumped in front of the store a few weeks prior, and despite their earnest efforts, the couple could not find her original people.

We did absolutely everything to find her original owners. She was a chunky, healthy looking girl other than being absolutely filthy, full of worms, and had road rash on her feet. We were absolutely convinced she was lost, but after months of trying to find an owner, we realized she was most likely dumped. The workers at the store claimed she had been there for up to 2 weeks and that they were feeding her fast food. I believe this is why she was such a good body weight. We followed all laws and rules put into place by our county and state. Stray hold is technically only a week with no identification, but we held her for much longer before making her an official member of the family.

