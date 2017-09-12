A Compassionate Man Catches Ducklings One by One as They Follow Their Mother Off a High Ledge

In 2009, a Seattle man came out of his office to find that a mother duck had flown off the ledge of a building and that her little tiny ducklings were preparing to follow in suit. He very quickly placed himself in a strategic spot and caught the ducklings one by one as they jumped. Once all were safe on the ground, the man then lead the family to a local river.

