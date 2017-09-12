Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Compassionate Man Catches Ducklings One by One as They Follow Their Mother Off a High Ledge

by at on

Man Catches Ducklings

In 2009, a Seattle man came out of his office to find that a mother duck had flown off the ledge of a building and that her little tiny ducklings were preparing to follow in suit. He very quickly placed himself in a strategic spot and caught the ducklings one by one as they jumped. Once all were safe on the ground, the man then lead the family to a local river.

A man who spotted a duck’s nest below his office window rescued the hatchlings by catching them as they jumped from the ledge. Then he helped lead them through a street parade to water.

Writer Aaron Vallely posted an adorable video that kept count of how many ducklings were saved.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter


Related Posts

Subscribe by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy