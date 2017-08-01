Laughing Squid

Magic Wheelchair, A Non-Profit Organization That Creates Epic Costumes for Disabled Children

Tested‘s Adam Savage met up with the amazing folks at Magic Wheelchair, a non-profit organization that creates epic costumes for disabled children in wheelchairs, while at Comic-Con 2017. During the convention, Magic Wheelchair volunteers revealed their six new Justice Leagues themed wheelchairs and gave them to a group of kids who each submitted a request for a superhero costume.

The amazing organization needs more volunteers so that they can continue to make free costumes for kids in need. You can sign up to become one of the team on the Magic Wheelchair website.


