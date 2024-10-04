Origami Artist Sets World Record for the Longest Continuous Strip Cut From One Piece of Paper

Chinese origami artist Pei Haozheng set the Guinness World Record for the longest strip cut from one sheet of A4 paper. This resulted in an 108.15 meter (354.8 foot) continuous paper strip that he fashioned into a complex design.

The longest strip cut from one sheet of paper is 108.15 metres and was achieved by Pei Haozheng (China) in Beijing, China, on 4 May 2024

Pei also set two other Guinness World Records, one for the most origami flowers made from a single sheet of paper in 2022, and one for the largest origami snail in 2023.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts