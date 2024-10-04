Origami Artist Sets World Record for the Longest Continuous Strip Cut From One Piece of Paper

Chinese origami artist Pei Haozheng set the Guinness World Record for the longest strip cut from one sheet of A4 paper. This resulted in an 108.15 meter (354.8 foot) continuous paper strip that he fashioned into a complex design.

The longest strip cut from one sheet of paper is 108.15 metres and was achieved by Pei Haozheng (China) in Beijing, China, on 4 May 2024



Pei also set two other Guinness World Records, one for the most origami flowers made from a single sheet of paper in 2022, and one for the largest origami snail in 2023.