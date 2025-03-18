Pregnant Podcaster Kylie Kelce Bellies Up to the Bar to Introduce ‘Kegs for Pregs’ by Liquid Death

Liquid Death partnered with Kylie Kelce of the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast to introduce “Kegs for Pregs”, a limited edition pony keg that contains their badass natural spring water. Now, any woman who is drinking for two can belly up to the bar to slake her thirst and get her daily fill. It’s even chuggable.

Pregnant women need to drink a lot of water. That’s why we partnered with Kylie Kelce, who’s expecting her fourth child, to give birth to our first-ever limited edition Liquid Death Mini Kegs.These 5-liter kegs are ultra limited edition and filled with our chuggable still Mountain Water sourced from some of the finest mountain ranges in North America.

Even if this keg is still sold out, there are other chuggable versions.

Even if you can’t get your hands on these before they sell out, our 12oz and 19.2oz cans work equally as well. And you can buy them on …pretty much any store that sells water.