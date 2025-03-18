18th Century Portuguese Library Employs Bats to Protect Their Priceless Manuscripts From Insects

The famous Joanina Library at the University of Coimbra in Portugal employs bats to provide a natural pest repellent service to protect their priceless books and manuscripts from insect damage. The library, which is a gorgeous example of Baroque architecture, was built in 1717 and houses over 200,000 tomes.

For centuries, The Joanina Library has allowed a colony of bats to live within its historic Baroque halls. At night, the bats feed on insects that could damage the collection of over 200,000 books, serving as a natural form of pest control.

The staff also takes protection against the inevitable appearance of bat guano.

To protect the ornate furnishings from bat droppings, librarians cover tables with leather sheets each evening and clean the floors every morning. This centuries-old practice has helped maintain the library’s rare manuscripts in remarkable condition.

Full Tours of This Gorgeous Library