Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Beautiful Art Print of New York City Built Out of LEGO

by at on

LEGO New York City

Brooklyn artist and motion designer J.R. Schmidt of Google Creative Lab created a beautiful art print that imagines New York City built out of LEGO. Prints are available to purchase from Curioos.

LEGO New York City

via Cool Material


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter


Related Posts

Subscribe by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy