Personified Legendary Artifacts Interview Potential New Members to Join Their Exclusive Club

Clever performer Elle Cordova gave several iconic artifacts such as the Holy Grail, Ark of the Covenant, Excalibur and the Philosopher’s Stone distinct personalities that interviewed a universal television remote about attaining legendary status. It seemed that the remote was almost approved, but for one clause that Pandora’s Box opened.

I’m so sorry you guys, I just need to point out that Article 8, Clause 2 of the Tome of timelessness states that in order for legendary status to be conferred upon an object it has to be divinely unique, irreplaceable and not replicable by mere mortals. I’m pretty sure there are thousands of that guy.