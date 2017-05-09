L.A. Beast Sets Guinness World Records for Eating Ghost Chili Peppers and Chicken McNuggets

Competitive eater Kevin Strahle (aka “L.A. Beast“) managed to set the Guinness World Records for eating the most Bhut jolokia (Ghost Peppers) in 2 minutes and consuming the most Chicken McNuggets in 3 minutes. Kevin was able to devour 121.90 grams (4.30 oz) of peppers and 642.12 grams (22.65 oz) of nuggets in his given times.
