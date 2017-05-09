Laughing Squid

L.A. Beast Sets Guinness World Records for Eating Ghost Chili Peppers and Chicken McNuggets

by at on

Competitive eater Kevin Strahle (aka “L.A. Beast“) managed to set the Guinness World Records for eating the most Bhut jolokia (Ghost Peppers) in 2 minutes and consuming the most Chicken McNuggets in 3 minutes. Kevin was able to devour 121.90 grams (4.30 oz) of peppers and 642.12 grams (22.65 oz) of nuggets in his given times.

The fearless L.A. Beast decided to go head-to-head yesterday with a huge bowl of chicken nuggets and a hefty portion of one of the world’s hottest peppers in front of a live Facebook audience. (read more)

