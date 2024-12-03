Kitten Who Was Obsessed With Mom’s Baby Bump Falls In Love With the Infant Who Came Home

A little calico kitten named Maisie was in love with her human Aimee‘s baby bump while she was pregnant and fell further in love when the infant came home.

Watch Maisie go from being obsessed with her mom’s baby bump to loving her new baby sister.

The pair has grown up together, with Maisie keeping guard over baby Elia whenever she can. Aimee loves that these two are bonded and is excited for the future.

When me and my partner were downstairs and Elia’s upstairs in bed she won’t go to either room. Maisie will straight away sit in between on the landing upstairs, so it’s like she’s protecting her. I can’t wait to watch them grow up together. Just seeing their bond now, it’s obviously just going to grow. They are definitely sisters.



