Kate McKinnon Hilariously Voices Exertion Sounds and Does an Amazing Impression of Gal Gadot

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new movie Ferdinand, a very chic, red-lipsticked Kate McKinnon hilariously vocalized various “sounds of exertion” such as stepping on a Christmas ornament, squeezing into a pair of tight pants and falling down two flights of stairs. Later in the show, McKinnon performed an incredible impersonation of Israeli actress Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman from when she appeared on Saturday Night Live as a host.
Later on, McKinnon joined in with host Jimmy Fallon, Patton Oswalt and Tariq Trotter for a rousing game of Virtual Reality Pictionary