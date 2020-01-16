A Rescued Kangaroo Joey Vigorously Cleans the Ears of a Rescued Tabby Cat While Snuggling Together

A rescued baby kangaroo named Arthur used his adorably large nose to clean the ears of a sleeping tabby cat named Blue while the two were snuggling together upon a sofa. Blue, also a rescue, very happily accepted Arthur’s assistance and showed appreciation by luxuriously stretching out his claws upon the gray fabric.

Arthur was a rescued kangaroo Joey and Blue was a kitten rescued from a shearing shed, both raised by our daughters. He slept with the dogs and Blue was his favourite family member. I often found them curled up in the bean bag together having a cuddle and a groom