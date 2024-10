A Marvelous Montage of 629 Films That Reflect the Evolution of Cinema Over 147 Years

Emeric compiled a truly marvelous montage that encompasses 629 films from all over the world that reflect the constant evolution of cinema over the course of 147 years. Emeric also provided a full list of the films used in the montage.

Montage retracing the history and evolution of cinema over 147 years, with 629 films from every continent.