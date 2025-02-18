Joe Walsh Tells Sammy Hagar His Secret for Staying Sober in the Music Industry

Legendary rock musician Sammy Hagar talked to the inimitable and immensely talented Joe Walsh about his secret for staying sober in the music industry, despite it being full of temptations. The quirky Walsh explained that when temptation strikes, there’s always someone to call to ask for help.

If you have problems in your life that are are directly the result of alcohol or whatever substance you’re doing…. I chased it for 30 years and it wasn’t working for me…I needed help and the hardest thing to do – the phone can weigh 30 pounds. Pick up the phone and ask for help because there’s life after addiction and it’s good.

Hagar also spoke with Queen guitarist Brian May, Tanya Tucker, and Paul Schaffer who were all in town for a show celebrating country rock legend James Burton.

