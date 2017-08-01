Heroic Couple Uses Massive Spray of Water From Their Jetboat to Help Put Out a Grass Fire

The heroic engaged couple Koyne Watson and Tasha Hunt helped put a grass fire out in Kamloops, British Columbia by hitting it repeatedly with a massive spray of water from their 1987 Eliminator Scorpion jetboat.
