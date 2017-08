Jerry Seinfeld takes you back to before you called him a king, or a legend, or the-guy-from-that-thing.

Netflix released a trailer for Jerry Before Seinfeld , their upcoming special where Jerry Seinfeld takes the stage and explores the roots of his epic comedy career. Jerry Before Seinfeld will become available to stream September 19th, 2017 on Netflix.

