A Smiling Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine Plays ‘Take It Easy’ Onstage With Jackson Browne

During the memorial show for Wayne Kramer that took place at the Hotel Café in Hollywood on November 25, 2024, a smiling Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine joined the great Jackson Browne on stage to play “Take It Easy”, a song Browne co-wrote with Glenn Frey.

Videographer csilver522 captured the whole show in brilliant HD.

Jackson Browne performs “Take It Easy” with Tom Morello and the Freedom Fighter Orchestra at a Wayne Kramer tribute show at Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, California on November 25, 2024.



Morello also performed “Jail Guitar Doors” by The Clash with his band, the The Freedom Fighter Orchestra. The song, which calles out Kramer by name, also became the name of Kramer’s inmate music rehabilitation initiative. Browne then returned to the stage to play his classic song “Running on Empty” with Morello on backup guitar.

Morello Previously Introduced Browne to the Stage

Browne Also Performed a Couple Songs Solo