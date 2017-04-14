Laughing Squid

Jabba the Hutt and Salacious Crumb Ceramic Star Wars Tiki Mugs

Star Wars Geeki Tikis

ThinkGeek has released officially licensed Jabba the Hutt and Salacious Crumb ceramic Star Wars Tiki Mugs. We previously wrote about their first and second series of Star Wars Tiki Mugs.

These two characters are special. You already knew that. But they’re extra special as Geeki Tikis because Jabba and Salacious Crumb are only available on the site and at our booth during Star Wars Celebration, April 13-16. and are limited to a single run. Sip your tropical drink while playing sabacc in the Khetanna’s fully-equipped casino or relaxing in the comfort of its sportsbook and taking in the podracing. Just be sure to drink responsibly. We wouldn’t want you to miss your booking for the ever-popular Sarlacc pit excursion.

Star Wars Geeki Tikis

