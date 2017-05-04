Laughing Squid

An Intuitive Bra That Could Detect Breast Cancer With Strategically Placed Surface Mapping Sensors

After witnessing his beloved mother struggle through breast cancer twice before tragically succumbing to the disease, 18 year old Julián Ríos Cantú of Higia Technologies in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was driven to create the EVA, an intuitive bra that could provide early detection of breast cancer with 200 surface mapping, Bluetooth-enabled biosensors placed strategically throughout the garment.

EVA is the first portable, non-invasive device for objective and early detection of breast cancer in the world. …Higia Technologies is a Mexican biosensors company devoted to boosting women’s quality of life by attaining the professionalization of the self exploration method for the early and effective detection of breast cancer.

On March 25, 2017, Higia Technologies exceeded their crowdfunding goal and are looking to bring the EVA to countries all over the world.

