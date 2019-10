Spooktacular Creations is selling an amazing giant squid costume that inflates to over nine feet tall. This puffy bright orange cephalopod also has articulating tentacles that are controlled with embedded strings. The costume comes with everything it needs in order to make a grand entrance.

Package Includes Instruction Sheet, Inflatable Squid Suit and Air Pump. Air Pump Requires Portable Power Bank or 4 AA Batteries.

via The Green Head